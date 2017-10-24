Local immigrants’ rights leader takes sanctuary in Carbondale

Sandra Lopez (center) with her daughter and Rev. Shawna Foster of Two Rivers Unitarian Universalist.
Credit Aspen Public Radio

A local immigrants’ rights activist - and mother of three - is taking sanctuary within a Carbondale church. Sandra Lopez is the first in the Roaring Fork Valley to publicly seek protection from immigration officials.

 

Lopez and her two-year-old daughter will live in the basement of the Two Rivers Unitarian Universalist church’s parsonage.

She doesn’t know when she will be able to leave, but claimed seeking sanctuary gives her the best chance to stay in the US.

She was reported to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) after an arrest in 2010, although her charges were dropped, and she was granted a stay of removal. ICE recently rescinded the stay, meaning she can now be deported.

 

Even though she’s in sanctuary, ICE can still arrest her, although the agency is known to avoid sensitive areas like churches and schools.

 

Lopez is one of five people in Colorado currently in sanctuary.

 

Immigration and Customs Enforcement

