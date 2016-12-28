Local tween helps Kenyan girls stay in school

Ella Linderberg give donated materials to For the Good Period founder Kayce Anderson.
 Girls’ menstrual cycles have been making headlines in recent weeks.

Just this month NPR reported that public schools in the U.S. are working to make periods less of a taboo subject. And worldwide, giving young girls access to feminine hygiene products is helping further their education.


Here in the valley, seventh grader Ella Lindenberg took it upon herself to be the change she wants to see in the world. Linderberg spoke with Aspen Public Radio’s Alycin Bektesh about her own fundraising efforts to help girls in Kenya.

This past fall, she helped raise more than $1,000 through a bake sale for a local nonprofit called  “For The Good Period”, which provides feminine hygiene to girls in Kenya so they can attend school while on their period.

