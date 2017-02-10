Locals rally in defense of Planned Parenthood

A group of Roaring Fork locals will join a national day of action in support of Planned Parenthood this weekend.

“We can feel better when we take action,” said Gretchen Brogdon, one of the organizers of the local rally. “Taking action is like the antidote to hopelessness.”

Brogdon said in speaking with friends after the inauguration and the women’s march held the next day, she heard a lot of fear centered around issues of reproductive health.

Not knowing exactly how to affect what is going on on the national level, she still felt the need to do something to show support for the medical resources Planned Parenthood provides. Here’s Brogdon:

The public gathering begins at Sayre Park in Glenwood Springs beginning at noon on Saturday.