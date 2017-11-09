Manhunt underway in Glenwood Springs

An unidentified man forced his way into the Alpine Bank branch in West Glenwood on Thursday morning. He followed an employee inside as she unlocked the door, reports suggest.

The man fled after setting down a “suspicious-looking package.” The bank was evacuated. A bomb squad cleared the box the man left.

Glenwood Springs Chief of Police, Terry Wilson, confirmed the man was able to steal some money, although it’s unknown, at this point, how much.

Authorities are actively searching for the man.

