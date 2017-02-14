Matthew Morrison to perform Wheeler

The Wheeler Opera House and Theatre Aspen are co-presenting “An Evening with Matthew Morrison” tonight. Aspen Public Radio’s Claire Woodcock spoke with the onstage and onscreen actor about this evening’s presentation.

CW: Have you been to Aspen?

MM: I've been there once before in my life, just a couple of years ago actually and just had the best day skiing ever. I don't go as often as I used to. We lived in Northern California so Lake Tahoe was kind of my stomping ground growing up. So yeah double black diamond, all that kind of stuff is my kind of terrain.

CW: What should we anticipate going into your show at the Wheeler?

MM: There's a lot of people who come in and do shows and they kind of just stand there and sing and that's definitely not me. I love singing these classic Broadway tunes from the Great American Songbook. It's just great to bring that great classic American storytelling to the stage. So it'll be a little nostalgia mixed in with a little bit of contemporary because obviously I've got to let my Glee flag fly a little bit.

CW: Glee concluded 2015. Now that that show’s over, I’m wondering how much you prefer talking about it?

MM: You know, it is what I think most people know me from. But it's a big part of my story so it's kind of a hard thing to ignore. Honestly, as I get further and further away from the show, I realize how special that show was and how important it was for the amount of time that it was on and the chord it struck with social movements.

CW: So since the wrap up of the show, you’ve been bringing this “Evening with Matthew Morrison” concert on the road. And tonight’s show just so happens to fall on Valentine’s Day. Are you big on the holiday?

MM:Not at all.

CW: No?

MM: Everyday should be a Valentine’s Day. Everyday should be about expressing love and, you know, celebrating life and love and commitment and all of that stuff.

CW: Ok, so you’re not a Valentine’s Day kind of guy. How is that going to factor into tonight’s show?

MM: I think it's going to be a really exciting and fresh show for me. This forces me to think a little bit more and to give more thought into the show and what I want to say and what I want the show to ultimately represent.

The show begins at 7:30 p.m. For more information, visit wheeleroperahouse.com