May is ‘Older Americans Month’ in Eagle County

By 55 minutes ago

Eagle County seniors present for the Board of Commissioners resolution, declaring May "Older Americans Month."
Credit Eagle County

The Eagle County Board of Commissioners adopted a resolution Tuesday declaring May “Older Americans Month.”


The county’s population is aging and more older folks want to move in. Within the next 50 years, Eagle County could see a 274 percent increase in people 65 and older.

 

Eagle is the most extreme case in the region, but it’s no outlier. Eagle, Pitkin and Garfield counties are part of Colorado’s Rural Resort Region. Its overall population is expected to almost double between 2010 and 2035.

 

Eagle is the third fastest growing county in the state for people 65 and older.

 

Several years ago, the county’s public health department identified aging as a top priority. The county has been working on the “Aging Well Initiative,” which assists seniors within the community.

 

Tags: 
Eagle County
seniors

Related Content

Eagle BOCC continues Tree Farm review

By Apr 23, 2017
Eagle County

The Eagle County Board of Commissioners meets Monday, April 24 in El Jebel to continue their review of the Tree Farm. It’s a proposed development in the mid-valley that's generated heated debate.

Eagle BOCC formally considers regional housing authority

By Apr 3, 2017
Eagle County

Eagle County Commissioners meet Tuesday with the two men promoting a regional housing authority for the Roaring Fork Valley.