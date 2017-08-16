Methods to deconstruct old bridge will be different, but not because of Tuesday's collapse

A portion of the old Grand Avenue Bridge collapsed Tuesday night. Officials want to assure the public there’s a different plan for removing the I-70 side of the old bridge.

Cranes will pick up the steel girders one by one, then crews will hack away at the concrete piers that hold the girders up.

On Tuesday, crews wanted to slide the long, steel girders off the concrete piers holding them up. Two backhoes were going to wiggle the girders loose and pull them back onto Grand Avenue. The backhoes wiggled, the girders began moving, and then one of the concrete piers crumbled and fell, taking the girders down with it.

No one was hurt and there was no damage to the train tracks below. One of the girders, however, did hit a concrete pier for the new bridge. It damaged some rebar, which will need to be fixed.