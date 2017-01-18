Michael Johnston announces 2018 bid for Colorado governor

One of the first contenders for the 2018 gubernatorial race in Colorado has announced his candidacy.

Michael Johnston served almost two full terms as a Democratic state senator representing Denver. He’s also a former teacher, high school principal and education advisor to President Obama. Since current Gov. John Hickenooper’s term is limited, Johnson said it made sense to start campaigning early.

"There’s just such a ground swell right now of people who want to be involved in politics and want to build a different kind of future for the state, want to be able to prove that we can still solve big problems in the public square,” Johnston said.

Johnston was the architect behind the state’s teacher evaluation system, which eliminated tenure. He said he wants to protect access to healthcare, college and clean air. Prominent Democrats such as former U.S. Sen. Ken Salazar and U.S. Rep. Ed Perlmutter are also rumored to be considering a gubernatorial bid.