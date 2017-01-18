Michael Johnston announces 2018 bid for Colorado governor

By 7 minutes ago


One of the first contenders for the 2018 gubernatorial race in Colorado has announced his candidacy.

 

Michael Johnston served almost two full terms as a Democratic state senator representing Denver. He’s also a former teacher, high school principal and education advisor to President Obama. Since current Gov. John Hickenooper’s term is limited, Johnson said it made sense to start campaigning early.

"There’s just such a ground swell right now of people who want to be involved in politics and want to build a different kind of future for the state, want to be able to prove that we can still solve big problems in the public square,” Johnston said.

Johnston was the architect behind the state’s teacher evaluation system, which eliminated tenure. He said he wants to protect access to healthcare, college and clean air. Prominent Democrats such as former U.S. Sen. Ken Salazar and U.S. Rep. Ed Perlmutter are also rumored to be considering a gubernatorial bid.   

Tags: 
Bente Birkeland
state
colorado governor
2018 gubernatorial race
michael johnston
Governor John Hickenlooper

Related Content

Gov. Hickenlooper Focuses On Infrastructure, Health Care In 2017 State Of The State

By editor Jan 13, 2017

Gov. John Hickenlooper delivered one of his last State of the State addresses to the Colorado legislature on Jan. 12. He didn’t delve into specifics, but instead talked broadly about policy, including infrastructure investment and potential health care reform.

Colorado lawmakers return to the state capitol

By Jan 12, 2017

Hundreds of people filled the state capitol Wednesday for opening day ceremonies as lawmakers return to work. 

Colorado's upcoming session- Sen. Guzman

By Jan 4, 2017

Democratic Sen. Lucia Guzman, representing Denver, is the only legislative leader returning to her role, but it’s something she didn’t expect.