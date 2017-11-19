Mind Springs asks Garfield County for mental health dollars

Mind Springs Health will ask Garfield County’s Board of Commissioners to help fund both local substance abuse treatment, and the psychiatric hospital in Grand Junction, at the commissioners' meeting on Monday.

If awarded, the majority of the money will go towards case management services to people in Glenwood Springs and Rifle struggling with substance abuse.

Mind Springs Regional Director Jacque Skramstad has asked for this money every year since the detox center closed years ago.

She said case management alone is only a stopgap measure and can’t possibly replace detox.

The rest of the money will go towards West Springs Hospital.