Mind Springs CEO: Demand for mental health services is ‘double-edged sword’

By 25 minutes ago

Sharon Raggio, CEO of Mind Springs Health and West Springs Hospital.
Credit Mind Springs Health

Mind Springs Health is a non-profit healthcare company, specializing in mental health and addiction treatment across the Western Slope.

Aspen Public Radio’s Wyatt Orme recently sat down with Sharon Raggio, the CEO, to discuss the expansion of the West Springs hospital in Grand Junction, the only inpatient psychiatric facility between Denver and Salt Lake City. They also spoke about how increasing awareness regarding addiction and mental health issues is Mind Springs’ mission, but does create more demand for services.

 

Tags: 
Mind Springs Health
Garfield County Sheriff Lou Vallario
Garfield County
Sharon Raggio

Related Content

The Reporter Two-Way: Psychiatric care lacking in valley

By May 18, 2017
Mind Springs Health

If you’re a person suffering from a mental health crisis in Colorado, you could end up in jail, even if you aren’t charged with a crime. There are only five other states where this is legal. It won’t be legal in Colorado for much longer.

Aspen police chief hiring a 'human services officer'

By Dec 15, 2016

As Aspen police officers increasingly respond to calls related to drugs and alcohol, homelessness and other mental health related issues, a new kind of policing has emerged. Elected officials recently signed off on a one hundred thousand dollar experiment to see if dedicating one highly trained officer helps in the field. Carolyn Sackariason spoke with Aspen Police Chief Richard Pryor about the new — and unprecedented — position he’s creating.  

Garfield County to contribute $50,000 to West Springs Hospital in Grand Junction

By Feb 13, 2017
Mind Springs Health

West Springs Hospital, in Grand Junction, is the only psychiatric hospital between Denver and Salt Lake City. It has 32 beds and wants 64.