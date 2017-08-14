Mind Springs CEO: Demand for mental health services is ‘double-edged sword’

Mind Springs Health is a non-profit healthcare company, specializing in mental health and addiction treatment across the Western Slope.

Aspen Public Radio’s Wyatt Orme recently sat down with Sharon Raggio, the CEO, to discuss the expansion of the West Springs hospital in Grand Junction, the only inpatient psychiatric facility between Denver and Salt Lake City. They also spoke about how increasing awareness regarding addiction and mental health issues is Mind Springs’ mission, but does create more demand for services.