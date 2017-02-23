Mobile mountain food truck hits the slopes

Street food has reached new heights courtesy of the Aspen Skiing Company. The Sled Mobile Kitchen parks on a new slope each day.

Jim Butchart, SkiCo’s culinary director says he and executive chef Andrew Helsley wanted the chance to serve affordable eats on the hill. At The Sled, nothing is over six dollars. And although the menu varies, gourmet tacos are becoming the staple.

A snowcat pulls the Sled to various locations. But in the future, Butchart says he’d like the snowcat to drive the food truck. He says food trucks are kind of like pirate ships.

“They kind of swing in, they operate and then they close the doors and they’re moving on to the next stop,” he said.

To find out what’s on deck for The Sled, you’ll need to follow @mtndining on Instagram.