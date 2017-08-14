Morning No. 1 of bridge closure: Backup on I-70, lots of bus riders

The Grand Avenue Bridge closed Monday at 12:01 a.m. The rest of the morning brought the first taste of the Roaring Fork Valley’s new traffic reality.

According to officials from the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) the morning went “as expected.”

Tom Newland, CDOT’s public information officer for the Grand Avenue Bridge project, said there were significant delays on I-70 around 7:30 a.m. Traffic was backed up to the Canyon Creek exit.

Because of heavy traffic, lots of people took the bus. Dan Blankenship, the CEO of Roaring Fork Transportation Authority (RFTA), said backup buses need to be deployed more strategically.

“We had more capacity, we just didn’t have it in the right places,” he said.

Ridership in Silt and New Castle was significantly more than expected.