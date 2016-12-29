Mountain Edition - December 29, 2016

On this week’s Mountain Edition, hosts Alycin Bektesh and Elizabeth Stewert Severy present a compilation of the week’s news.
Topics include:
The valley is operating at max capacity
The airport has all hands on deck helping with safety and security
Aspen’s mayor, who has just announced a bid for a 3rd term, reflects on the upcoming year
And wolves are not evil
