Mountain Edition - December 29, 2016

On this week’s Mountain Edition, hosts Alycin Bektesh and Elizabeth Stewert Severy present a compilation of the week’s news.

Topics include:

  • The valley is operating at max capacity

  • The airport has all hands on deck helping with safety and security

  • Aspen’s mayor, who has just announced a bid for a 3rd term, reflects on the upcoming year

  • And wolves are not evil

No vacancy: Aspen, Snowmass hit peak occupancy

By Dec 27, 2016
Aspen Public Radio News

The number of visitors to Aspen and Snowmass hit its peak yesterday and will stay there for the next few days.

ASE hires 50 for snow safety

By Dec 26, 2016
Alycin Bektesh / Aspen Public Radio News

The week between Christmas and New Year's is one of the busiest of the year at the Aspen/Pitkin County Airport. And, due to weather, it’s also one of the most dangerous.