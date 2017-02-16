Mountain Edition - Feb. 16, 2017

On this week’s Mountain Edition, hosts Elizabeth Stewart-Severy and Wyatt Orme present a compilation of the week’s news.

Topics include:

Garfield County Board of Commissioners will contribute $50,000 to the expansion West Springs hospital -- a psychiatric hospital -- in Grand Junction.

The Latino community’s preparation for a potential increase in immigration enforcement.

Two journalists who regularly contribute to “National Geographic,” Kevin Fedarko and Pete McBride, share their experience hiking the Grand Canyon with local students.

Mountain Edition is Aspen Public Radio's weekly newsmagazine. The program includes news stories and features reported by APR reporters and contributors.