Mountain Edition - Jan 20, 2017

  On this week’s Mountain Edition, hosts Alycin Bektesh and Elizabeth Stewart Severy present a compilation of the week’s news.

 


Topics include:

  • Aspen had its busiest and priciest holiday season on record

  • And weeks of snow have Aspen’s street crews working hard

  • The contenders are in for Carbondale’s open trustee seat

  • A new program will mince mattresses in the name of the environment  

Mountain Edition is Aspen Public Radio's weekly newsmagazine. The program includes news stories and features reported by APR reporters and contributors.

