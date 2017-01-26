Related Program: 
Mountain Edition - January 26, 2017

On this week’s Mountain Edition, hosts Alycin Bektesh and Wyatt Orme present a compilation of the week’s news.

Topics include:

-Aspen’s Women’s March (and ski).

-Radio La Tricolor: The only local, Spanish-language radio station serving the whole Roaring Fork Valley.

-A mixed reaction in Colorado to the Trump administration’s freeze of Environmental Protection Agency awards and grants.

-Aspen hosts the Winter X Games for the 16th year.

Mountain Edition is Aspen Public Radio's weekly newsmagazine. The program includes news stories and features reported by APR reporters and contributors.

 

Winter X Games
Radio La Tricolor
Battlement Concerned Citizens
Battlement Mesa
Basalt

Ambitious affordable housing project underway in Basalt

Officials broke ground Tuesday in Basalt for the Roaring Fork Apartments. The project will provide affordable housing, unlike anything else in the valley.

Radio La Tricolor: A 'bridge' for the valley's Latino community

Aspen Public Radio News

At Valley Meats in Carbondale, four men sit on their lunch break in complete silence, starting at their phones. The valley’s only local, Spanish-language radio station plays in the background: La Tricolor, 107.1.