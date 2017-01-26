Mountain Edition - January 26, 2017

On this week’s Mountain Edition, hosts Alycin Bektesh and Wyatt Orme present a compilation of the week’s news.
Topics include:
-Aspen’s Women’s March (and ski).
-Radio La Tricolor: The only local, Spanish-language radio station serving the whole Roaring Fork Valley.
-A mixed reaction in Colorado to the Trump administration’s freeze of Environmental Protection Agency awards and grants.
-Aspen hosts the Winter X Games for the 16th year.
