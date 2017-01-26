Mountain Edition - January 26, 2017

On this week’s Mountain Edition, hosts Alycin Bektesh and Wyatt Orme present a compilation of the week’s news.

Topics include:

-Aspen’s Women’s March (and ski).

-Radio La Tricolor: The only local, Spanish-language radio station serving the whole Roaring Fork Valley.

-A mixed reaction in Colorado to the Trump administration’s freeze of Environmental Protection Agency awards and grants.

-Aspen hosts the Winter X Games for the 16th year.

Mountain Edition is Aspen Public Radio's weekly newsmagazine. The program includes news stories and features reported by APR reporters and contributors.