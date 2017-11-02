Mountain Edition: Nov. 2, 2017

Hosts Christin Kay and Elizabeth Stewart-Severy cover the news from the Roaring Fork Valley this week.

A Front Range community protested against fracking this week, a popular spiritual guru was in town last weekend and health insurance costs on the Western slope might be making people a little sick to their stomachs.

Also, it's almost election time. We talk about a measure on the ballot in Aspen that would tax tobacco and and a proposed tax on pot sales in Eagle County that would go toward mental health services.