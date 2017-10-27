Mountain Edition: Oct. 26, 2017

This week on Mountain Edition, hosts Christin Kay and Wyatt Orme bring you news from the Roaring Fork Valley.

We'll talk about how Eagle County is taking a breather on development in its little corner of the Roaring For Valley, and state lawmakers are looking at ways to lower insurance premiums.

If you’ve been four-wheeling on Pitkin County’s roads, beware: Laws banning off-highway vehicles are going to start being enforced.

Also, e-bikes are getting more and more popular, but where can you ride them?