Related Program: 
Mountain Edition

Mountain Edition: Oct. 26, 2017

By 44 minutes ago

This week on Mountain Edition, hosts Christin Kay and Wyatt Orme bring you news from the Roaring Fork Valley.

We'll talk about how Eagle County is taking a breather on development in its little corner of the Roaring For Valley, and state lawmakers are looking at ways to lower insurance premiums.

If you’ve been four-wheeling on Pitkin County’s roads, beware: Laws banning off-highway vehicles are going to start being enforced.   

Also, e-bikes are getting more and more popular, but where can you ride them?  

Tags: 
Eagle County