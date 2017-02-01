Mountain lions active on area trail

By 48 minutes ago

Pitkin County Open Space and Trails rangers have seen evidence of mountain lion activity on the Rio Grande Trail.
Credit Courtesy of Pitkin County Open Space and Trails

Mountain lion activity on the Rio Grande Trail near the Aspen Airport Business Center has Pitkin County officials on alert.


Open Space and Trails rangers received multiple reports of lion sightings and found two elk carcasses along the popular trail last month. Evidence points to mountain lions: They tend to disembowel their prey and cache food on cliffs and other high places. There are also identifiable paw prints nearby. One carcass was found near Red Butte and the other near the waterfall on the Rio Grande Trail.

Ranger Pryce Hadley said, while there is regularly evidence of lion activity between Stein Park and Old Snowmass, it’s more likely for humans to see the predators in winter. As the wintering elk herd migrates down in elevation to find food, mountain lions follow.

Hadley warns runners and walkers to travel in pairs, make noise and avoid dawn and dusk, as well as to leash pets. If attacked, fight back.

Tags: 
mountain lions
Pitkin County
Pitkin County Open Space and Trails
Rio Grand Trail

Related Content

Rio Grande Trail reopens; no activity from mountain lion kittens

By Jul 20, 2016
Ken Krehbiel via Facebook

Three mountain lion kittens that had been hanging out on the Rio Grande Trail near Carbondale have moved on - in one way or another.

 