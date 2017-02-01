Mountain lions active on area trail

Mountain lion activity on the Rio Grande Trail near the Aspen Airport Business Center has Pitkin County officials on alert.

Open Space and Trails rangers received multiple reports of lion sightings and found two elk carcasses along the popular trail last month. Evidence points to mountain lions: They tend to disembowel their prey and cache food on cliffs and other high places. There are also identifiable paw prints nearby. One carcass was found near Red Butte and the other near the waterfall on the Rio Grande Trail.

Ranger Pryce Hadley said, while there is regularly evidence of lion activity between Stein Park and Old Snowmass, it’s more likely for humans to see the predators in winter. As the wintering elk herd migrates down in elevation to find food, mountain lions follow.

Hadley warns runners and walkers to travel in pairs, make noise and avoid dawn and dusk, as well as to leash pets. If attacked, fight back.