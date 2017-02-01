Music festival announces summer lineup

The Aspen Music Festival and School has announced its lineup for the summer season.

The festival’s 69th concert series features both recognizable alumni and premieres emerging classical musicians.

Alan Fletcher, the school’s president and CEO, said this year’s theme titled “Enchantment” is designed to give musicians creative flexibility.

“Enchantment, magic, transformation, things that change the ability of music to convey a mood of magic or mystery,” he said. “We start with the conductors and say, ‘this is the theme’ usually about two years out and say ‘be thinking what you might want to do and people start giving us their lists’ and it all gets put together from there.”

The festival kicks off June 29 with a performance of La Traviata.