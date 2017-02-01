Music festival announces summer lineup

By 4 minutes ago

The Aspen Music Festival and School has announced its lineup for the summer season.

 

Classical music lovers under the Benedict tent on the Aspen Institute campus.
Credit Aspen Music Festival and School

The festival’s 69th concert series features both recognizable alumni and premieres emerging classical musicians.

 


 

Alan Fletcher, the school’s president and CEO, said this year’s theme titled “Enchantment” is designed to give musicians creative flexibility.

 

“Enchantment, magic, transformation, things that change the ability of music to convey a mood of magic or mystery,” he said. “We start with the conductors and say, ‘this is the theme’ usually about two years out and say ‘be thinking what you might want to do and people start giving us their lists’ and it all gets put together from there.”

The festival kicks off June 29 with a performance of La Traviata.

Tags: 
Alan Fletcher
Renee Fleming
Aspen Music Festival and School

Related Content

Festival Showcase June 28, 2016: Alan Fletcher, Asadour Santourian, David Finckel/Wu Han

By Jun 30, 2016

  29 minutes of conversation with musicians, directors, conductors and composers previewing upcoming performances at the aspen Music Festival. Today: an extensive season preview with Alan Fletcher and Asadour Santourian, and a chat with David Finckel/Wu Han about their opening night all-Beethoven recital June 30 at Harris Hall.

AMFS campus renovations completed, dedicated

By Jul 11, 2016
Patrick Fort / Aspen Public Radio

There was a red ribbon to be cut at the Aspen Music Festival and School and Aspen Country Day School’s Bucksbaum campus yesterday.