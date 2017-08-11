New trails take shape at Prince Creek

Roaring Fork Valley outdoor enthusiasts have come together in record numbers to build two singletrack trails along Prince Creek Road in Carbondale.

The goal is to get trail users off the busy road. Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers has supplied the labor for the past three Tuesday evenings. The effort will continue with once-a-week volunteer dig nights into September.

Plans for a parking lot have been slower to take shape. Pitkin County Open Space and Trails owns property called “the bullpen” that could be used for this purpose, but engineers are still looking at several alternatives.

County staff said they hope to connect trails directly to a parking area by next spring. The multi-use trails could be ready by mid-fall.