New trails take shape at Prince Creek

By 6 hours ago

Credit Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers Instagram account

Roaring Fork Valley outdoor enthusiasts have come together in record numbers to build two singletrack trails along Prince Creek Road in Carbondale.

The goal is to get trail users off the busy road. Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers has supplied the labor for the past three Tuesday evenings. The effort will continue with once-a-week volunteer dig nights into September.

Plans for a parking lot have been slower to take shape. Pitkin County Open Space and Trails owns property called “the bullpen” that could be used for this purpose, but engineers are still looking at several alternatives.

County staff said they hope to connect trails directly to a parking area by next spring. The multi-use trails could be ready by mid-fall.

 

Tags: 
Prince Creek
Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers
Pitkin County Open Space and Trails
environment page

Related Content

Prince Creek to see new trail, parking lot

By May 14, 2017
Courtesy of Pitkin County Open Space and Trails

Mountain bikers and hikers will see some changes at Prince Creek this summer, and the public can give input this week.

Prince Creek parking unresolved

By Jun 5, 2017
Courtesy of Pitkin County Open Space and Trails

Pitkin County is releasing plans Tuesday for a new parking area and trail at Prince Creek in Carbondale.