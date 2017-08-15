Next Gen talks workforce housing

Some APCHA units built for families now have just one resident in them. The authority is seeking solutions to freeing up extra rooms.
Credit APCHA

  All year, the Aspen Pitkin County Housing Authority board has made “trade downs” a discussion topic during their meetings.

Wednesday, the Aspen Next Generation Commission will be joining the conversation. Trade downs come from the idea that there are individuals living in multi-bedroom employee housing units who no longer utilize the full space. The city-established Commission will present ideas about getting families and young professionals into those units.  Chair Christine Benedetti said the hope is to find solutions for the valley’s workforce, while still honoring retirees. The meeting begins at 5 p.m. in City Hall’s Sister Cities Room.

 

APCHA
Aspen Pitkin County Housing Authority
Next Generation Commission

