Next Gen talks workforce housing

All year, the Aspen Pitkin County Housing Authority board has made “trade downs” a discussion topic during their meetings.

Wednesday, the Aspen Next Generation Commission will be joining the conversation. Trade downs come from the idea that there are individuals living in multi-bedroom employee housing units who no longer utilize the full space. The city-established Commission will present ideas about getting families and young professionals into those units. Chair Christine Benedetti said the hope is to find solutions for the valley’s workforce, while still honoring retirees. The meeting begins at 5 p.m. in City Hall’s Sister Cities Room.