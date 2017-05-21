No bids on Hallam Street trail project

By 2 hours ago

A plan to widen the sidewalk on Castle Creek Bridge is on hold.

Last summer’s “living lab” project was well-received by pedestrians and cyclists, but the City of Aspen did not receive any qualified bids to build a permanent version. According to Pete Rice with the city’s engineering department, contractors are concerned that construction of the Grand Ave. Bridge in Glenwood and the underpass in Basalt would make it difficult to get crews in to complete the work this summer.

The project would create a pedestrian-friendly trail from 7th Street to the west-side of the Castle Creek Bridge, near the top of Cemetery Lane.

Tonight, City Council is expected to discuss a temporary fix for this summer, but that would come with a hefty price-tag. The city plans to put the project back out to bid late this summer, with construction possible next spring.

 

Tags: 
living lab
environment page
castle creek bridge

Related Content

Pedestrian and cyclist traffic increases over Castle Creek Bridge

By Jun 2, 2016

The city of Aspen hosted an ice cream social at Bugsy Barnard Park Wed., June 1, to get feedback from the public about the new configuration of Castle Creek Bridge.

'Living Lab' project to be removed

By Oct 11, 2016
Alycin Bektesh / Aspen Public Radio News

The “Living Lab” project that widened Castle Creek bridge for pedestrians and cyclists is being removed today and tomorrow.

Snow lab experiment tests street plowing

By Jan 31, 2017
Aspen Public Radio News

The City of Aspen has been experimenting with snow removal on the Castle Creek Bridge.