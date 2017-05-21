No bids on Hallam Street trail project

A plan to widen the sidewalk on Castle Creek Bridge is on hold.

Last summer’s “living lab” project was well-received by pedestrians and cyclists, but the City of Aspen did not receive any qualified bids to build a permanent version. According to Pete Rice with the city’s engineering department, contractors are concerned that construction of the Grand Ave. Bridge in Glenwood and the underpass in Basalt would make it difficult to get crews in to complete the work this summer.

The project would create a pedestrian-friendly trail from 7th Street to the west-side of the Castle Creek Bridge, near the top of Cemetery Lane.

Tonight, City Council is expected to discuss a temporary fix for this summer, but that would come with a hefty price-tag. The city plans to put the project back out to bid late this summer, with construction possible next spring.