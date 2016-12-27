No vacancy: Aspen, Snowmass hit peak occupancy

The number of visitors to Aspen and Snowmass hit its peak yesterday and will stay there for the next few days.

Yesterday morning, there was one hotel room available in town. It’s probably gone now, but Bill Tomcich from the central reservations agency Stay Aspen Snowmass said last-minute cancelations are pretty much a visitor’s only shot at a night in the upper valley for the rest of the week.

These numbers do not take into account what might be available through vacation rental sites like Airbnb.

Locals can expect to see an exodus on New Year’s Day and Jan. 2, but Aspen and Snowmass will remain at about 80 percent of capacity, up 15 points from last year.