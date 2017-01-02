Non-Profit in the Spotlight: Aspen Hall of Fame, Week 1

Jeanette Darnauer is the founder and co-president of the Aspen Hall of Fame. She discusses the organization's origin from in the 1986 / 1987 ski season, and how the it has evolved into what it is today.

Learn more about the Aspen Hall of Fame by visiting their website, www.AspenHallofFame.org. The 30th Anniversary Induction Banquet of the Aspen Hall of Fame will take place on January 21, 2017 at the Hotel Jerome. This year's inductees are Fonda and Charles Paterson, Richard Merritt, and Cynthia and John Callahan.