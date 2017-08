Each volunteer for CASA of the Ninth is assigned to one family, or CASA, to offer support in and out of the courtroom for the child or children involved in an abuse or neglect situation. CASA of the Ninth believes they are giving these child much needed support.

Volunteer coordinator Caleb Howald, vice president of the Board of Directors Resa Hayes, and CASA volunteer Susan Turner contribute. For more information about CASA of the Ninth, visit their website.