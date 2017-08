Vice president of CASA's board, Resa Hayes, explains how she has seen the non-profit evolve since it's establishment in our community in 2011. A volunteer CASA does not need a specific skill set to provide assistance to a child or children in need.

Contributors include: volunteer coordinator Caleb Howald, vice president of CASA's board Resa Hayes, and CASA volunteer Susan Turner. Please visit CASA of the Ninth's website for more information.