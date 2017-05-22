Related Program: 
Non-Profit in the Spotlight

Non-Profit in the Spotlight: CORE, Week 4

By 2 minutes ago

CORE would like to expand their outreach into even more communities. CORE keeps their eye on a national level, yet focuses on local and state levels to do what they can. CORE started collecting energy wasting "True Confessions" from the public.

CORE explains how community members can start taking action or increase their current energy saving status.

Contributors include: executive director Mona Newton, marketing & engagement manager Lara Whitley and board chair George Newman.

Visit CORE's website to learn more.

Tags: 
Mona Newton
Lara Whitley
George Newman
CORE
non-profit
Energy
green house gas
Roaring Fork Valley
saving energy
Economy

Related Content

Non-Profit in the Spotlight: CORE, Week 1

By May 1, 2017

CORE was founded in 1994, when the awareness of climate change shed light on how the Roaring Fork Valley's economy is dependent on a good, clean environment. Energy consumption is universal. CORE says that saving energy helps to protect our environment and our economy. 

Non-Profit in the Spotlight: CORE, Week 2

By May 8, 2017

CORE collaborates with local towns to adopt new building codes and energy efficient programs. Along with the City of Aspen, CORE created a new social movement called "The High-Five". They hope to inspire the community to start saving or to increase the amount of energy they are already saving.

Non-Profit in the Spotlight: CORE, Week 3

By May 15, 2017

CORE encourages valley residents to know that they can make their homes or apartments safer and more efficient. CORE emphasizes that it's important for building codes to be responsive to today's needs of reducing green house gas emissions.

Non-Profit in the Spotlight: Spring Board Aspen, Week 1

By Apr 3, 2017

Spring Board Aspen members learn how to be future philanthropic leaders. Established in 1997 under the Aspen Community Foundation, there has been a great deal of reshaping and rebranding over the past 20 years. 