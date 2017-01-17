Occupancy, room rates up

It seems business was up in just about every sector during the week between Christmas and New Year’s, based on reports from the Aspen skiing company and the resort community. Huge records were posted in the lodging sector as well.

The average room rate in Aspen during December was $775 a night. That represents a whopping 27 percent increase over the same period last year, when it was only $609 to stay in a room here.

But the high-dollar rate didn’t deter visitors — December finished with a holiday stretch as strong as it ever was with five straight days of 95 percent or more occupancy. That’s according to the latest report released by central reservations agency Stay Aspen Snowmass.

As far this month goes, Aspen and Snowmass are pacing ahead of last year. And with Winter X-Games next week, bookings are expected to increase.