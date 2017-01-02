Official review begins for brand new City Hall

The City of Aspen is beginning the official review process to develop a 37,000-square-foot building near Rio Grande Park.

Detailed plans for the civic plaza go before the Planning and Zoning Commission tonight for a major public project review. The City Council-appointed volunteer board will be looking to ensure that the proposal complies with land use codes, including growth management, commercial design and a special review for parking.

The commission will also consider merging the three city-owned lots that encompass the parking garage, the chamber of commerce offices and the building housing the restaurant Tasters, into a single legal property.

Because this is a civic development, a request has been made to waive $7,000 worth of fees for staff time. The review begins today at 4:30 p.m. in City Hall.