One U.S. Service Member Killed, Several Others Injured During Raid In Yemen

A raid in Yemen ended in the death of an American service member and left three others wounded on Saturday. U.S. Central Command announced Sunday that the casualties were sustained in an operation against al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of one of our elite servicemembers," Commander of U.S. Central Command Gen. Joseph Votel said in a statement. "The sacrifices are very profound in our fight against terrorists who threaten innocent peoples across the globe."

The Pentagon says the three service members were wounded in a raid, and another member of the military was injured when an aircraft had to make a "hard landing at a nearby location." That aircraft was intentionally destroyed afterward.

Fourteen members of AQAP were also killed in the raid, according to Central Command, and U.S. military captured information "that will likely provide insight into the planning of future terror plots."

Of those AQAP members killed in the operation, Yemeni officials report that three were senior members of the local al-Qaida affiliate, according to The Associated Press.

