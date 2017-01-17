OrthoAspen lecture series a hit

Credit courtesy photo / Aspen Valley Hospital

Aspen Valley Hospital began directly employing orthopedic surgeons one year ago, and the arm of the organization known as OrthoAspen is now hosting a popular lecture series.

“There are a lot of people in our community with orthopedic conditions, whether it’s injury related or overuse,” said communications director Ginny Dyche about Roaring Fork Valley residents’ propensity to bust up their bones.

 

The Wednesday, talks are meant to serve both as an educational tool and a way of introducing the new orthopedic staff. This Wednesday at 5:30 p.m Dr. Namdar Kazemi, will discuss his specialty: all that can go wrong with the rotator cuff and shoulder. Future lectures include a focus on knee injuries, neck pain and arthritis.  

All lecture take place at the hospital, the remaining events are as follows:

Wednesday, Jan. 25, 5:30 p.m. – Problems of the Achilles Tendon, Waqqar Khan-Farooqi, MD

Wednesday, Feb. 8, 12 noon – Neck Pain:  The Effects of Aging, Stanley Gertzbein, MD

Wednesday, Feb. 15, 5:30 p.m. – What’s New in Knee Replacement Surgery, Leelee von Stade, MD

Wednesday, Feb. 22, 5:30 p.m. – Management of Hip Arthritis, Thea Wojtkowski, MD

