PitCo heads into 2017 with smaller budget, more programs

The Pitkin County Board of Commissioners approved a $102 million budget this month. Total spending is down from last year, when a large amount went to new facilities for government offices.

2016’s community development fees, sales tax revenue and investment income all felt short of predictions, so the commissioners and the county’s volunteer financial advisory board planned conservatively for 2017. Budget director Connie Baker said that leaves the county in great fiscal shape.

“I think the commissioners are very good at looking at things and questioning and trying to maintain strong fiscal health for the county,” Baker said. “We do have strong reserve levels which was very important and we do have balanced budgets.”

There is room in next year’s reduced budget, however, for several employee benefit programs. A compensation study comparing Pitkin County employees with other communities show local salaries are below market rate. A set of raises in April 2017 will offset that gap. And the commissioners approved a new program to help employees become homeowners. Baker said recruiting and retaining staff is a key priority.

“Of course housing is one of the largest detriments to that in our town,” Baker said.

Pitkin County will release $1 million next year to help employees purchase housing. They will then be joint owners of the property and share in the equity.

“Maybe with this equity program, the employee would be able to purchase something a little closer up valley. It’s a matter of trying to tip the balance of that quality of life for our employees,” said Baker.

Another addition to the budget is the formation of a public health department. State statutes have changed how local governments need to prepare and respond to public health emergencies. A health director and two staff members will be hired this year to oversee the program.

While a big portion of the costs for new government offices at the courthouse plaza were budgeted for 2016, there are still more expenses this year going toward the project.

Additional capital improvements include strengthening emergency radio signals, which in turn sets the groundwork for an expanded broadband network.