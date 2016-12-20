PitCo to oppose Aspen’s water rights

By 18 hours ago

Pitkin County Attorney John Ely presents a resolution to formally oppose the City of Aspen's conditional water rights on Castle and Maroon creeks.
Credit Aspen Public Radio News

Pitkin County commissioners voted yesterday to oppose the City of Aspen’s claim to conditional water rights on Maroon and Castle creeks.


In a 3-2 vote, commissioners accepted a recommendation from the Healthy Rivers and Streams Board that the county formally oppose the city in water court.

Those in support of the resolution said it’s important to be a part of the conversation in water court to explore alternatives and protect the creeks.

Commissioners who voted not to oppose say they respect the city’s environmental mission and trust that the county could work with the city on legislative solutions.

Tags: 
Castle Creek
Castle Creek valley
Maroon Creek Valley

Related Content

Mining for water: City explores alternatives to dams

By Dec 19, 2016
Courtesy of Wilderness Workshop

Earlier this fall, Aspen City Council heard loud and clear that residents don’t want to see dams on Castle or Maroon creeks, and then filed to keep the rights to build reservoirs there anyway. Now the city is making good on its promise to explore other options.

Running for the hills: City officials fear population growth

By Nov 28, 2016
Courtesy of demography.dola.colorado.gov

As the national conversation about climate change heats up, the City of Aspen is turning its eye toward planning for a warmer, drier future. Aspen and other resort towns face a unique challenge in predicting just how many people might be living here in decades to come.  

Richards: Aspen should keep water rights

By Nov 14, 2016
Courtesy of Wilderness Workshop

Pitkin County’s Healthy Rivers board has drafted a letter asking commissioners to oppose the city of Aspen’s conditional water rights on Maroon and Castle creeks. Aspen Public Radio environment reporter Elizabeth Stewart-Severy sat down with commissioner Rachel Richards, who is heavily involved in local and statewide water issues.