PitCo to oppose Aspen’s water rights

Pitkin County commissioners voted yesterday to oppose the City of Aspen’s claim to conditional water rights on Maroon and Castle creeks.

In a 3-2 vote, commissioners accepted a recommendation from the Healthy Rivers and Streams Board that the county formally oppose the city in water court.

Those in support of the resolution said it’s important to be a part of the conversation in water court to explore alternatives and protect the creeks.

Commissioners who voted not to oppose say they respect the city’s environmental mission and trust that the county could work with the city on legislative solutions.