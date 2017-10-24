PitCo plans to reduce greenhouse gas emissions

Emissions from the landfill account for about 5 percent of Pitkin County's greenhouse gasses. The county is considering a plan to reduce emissions across several departments.
Pitkin County Commissioners are set to adopt a climate action plan that details how county departments can reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

 


According to a 2014 inventory, 95 percent of the county’s emissions are from heating buildings and fueling vehicles. The remaining 5 percent is from decomposition at the landfill.

The county takes stock of greenhouse gasses every three years, and the climate plan details actions departments should take to cut back on energy use. This spans everything from replacing inefficient vehicles at the airport to changing light bulbs.

The goal is to reduce emissions by 2020, but the plan does not specify a target amount.

Commissioners will consider the plan at a meeting today at noon at the Pitkin County Library.

 

