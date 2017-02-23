PitCo takes feedback on planning trail to Crested Butte

Pitkin County Open Space and Trails has held two open houses to provide information and solicit public feedback about the planning process for a trail from Carbondale to Crested Butte.
Pitkin County Open Space and Trails has started the intensive process to complete a trail that will span the Crystal River Valley.  

 


More than 130 people attended open houses last month about the trail, which will eventually connect Carbondale and Crested Butte. Today is the deadline to submit initial feedback online; staff said those comments will help inform route discussions later this year.

The planning process is expected to take a year. Open Space and Trails staff have received hundreds of comments so far, many focusing on concerns about protecting sensitive habitat and unique ecosystems.

Pitkin County Open Space and Trails
Crystal River
environment page

