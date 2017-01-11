PitCo takes steps toward Crested Butte trail

Pitkin County Open Space and Trails is starting the planning process for a trail that will connect Carbondale and Crested Butte. The first chance for public comment is Thursday.

Open Space and Trails officials will spend the next six months collecting data and information that will help set the route on the trail.

“Some of the questions will be around what would make a successful trail, what parts of the Crystal Valley are important to be maintained and managed for the future, what makes the Crystal Valley a special place and what should be protected,” said Lindsey Utter, Open Space and Trails planning manager.

The completed route will be about 75 miles long and will include the current Crystal Trail, which runs for about 8.5 miles outside of Carbondale. Pitkin County’s planning process will be focused on extending that to the top of McClure Pass.

A $100,000 grant from Great Outdoors Colorado will help fund the planning and will be shared between Pitkin and Gunnison counties.

A meeting is scheduled for Thursday at 5 p.m. at the church in Redstone. There will be another on Wednesday, Jan. 18, at Carbondale Town Hall.

Open Space and Trails is also accepting feedback electronically.