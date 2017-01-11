PitCo takes steps toward Crested Butte trail

By 6 minutes ago

Credit Courtesy of Pitkin County Open Space and Trails

Pitkin County Open Space and Trails is starting the planning process for a trail that will connect Carbondale and Crested Butte. The first chance for public comment is Thursday.


Open Space and Trails officials will spend the next six months collecting data and information that will help set the route on the trail.

“Some of the questions will be around what would make a successful trail, what parts of the Crystal Valley are important to be maintained and managed for the future, what makes the Crystal Valley a special place and what should be protected,” said Lindsey Utter, Open Space and Trails planning manager.  

The completed route will be about 75 miles long and will include the current Crystal Trail, which runs for about 8.5 miles outside of Carbondale. Pitkin County’s planning process will be focused on extending that to the top of McClure Pass.

A $100,000 grant from Great Outdoors Colorado will help fund the planning and will be shared between Pitkin and Gunnison counties.

A meeting is scheduled for Thursday at 5 p.m. at the church in Redstone. There will be another on Wednesday, Jan. 18, at Carbondale Town Hall.

 Open Space and Trails is also accepting feedback electronically

Tags: 
Carbondale to Crested Butte Trail
Pitkin County Open Space and Trails
Great Outdoors Colorado

Related Content

Carbondale to Crested Butte trail inches forward

By Aug 9, 2016
Courtesy of Pitkin County Open Space and Trails

Elected officials from Pitkin and Gunnison counties met in Redstone yesterday to reiterate enthusiasm for a trail connecting Crested Butte and Carbondale.

 

The proposed 74-mile trail is in the early stages of a complicated development process, but is seeing some progress. Discussions about such a trail began in the 1990s and finally picked up steam this year when Governor Hickenlooper tagged the area on the “16 in 2016” list that identified the state’s highest priority trails.

PitCo gets kickstart for Carbondale-Crested Butte Trail

By Dec 8, 2016
Courtesy of Pitkin County Open Space and Trails

Pitkin County Open Space and Trails officials have received a big boost — to the tune of $100,000 — in building a trail between Carbondale and Crested Butte.

GOCO meets in Carbondale

By Oct 5, 2016
Courtesy of www.goco.org

The board for Great Outdoors Colorado (GOCO) meets in Carbondale on Thursday and Friday.  

The organization uses Colorado Lottery revenue to provide grants to projects that protect and enhance Colorado’s parks, trails, wildlife and open spaces. Since its inception in 1992, GOCO has given about $18.5 million to Eagle County, $10.2 million to Garfield County and $7.6 million to Pitkin County.  