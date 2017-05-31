PitCo to update natural hazard plans

By 36 minutes ago

As Pitkin County updates its Hazard Mitigation Plan, it will consider dangers from dams for the first time. Pictured is Grizzly Dam, which is listed as "high hazard."
Credit Elizabeth Stewart-Severy / Aspen Public Radio

Pitkin County’s plan for dealing with natural hazards is due for an update. The 2017 edition will consider climate change impacts.

 

Counties are required update their Hazard Mitigation Plans every five years. This is meant to reduce risks and help governments respond to natural disasters, like landslides, flooding and wildfire.

For the first time, Pitkin County is considering how climate change could exacerbate these hazards, especially fire.

“Wildfire season is getting much longer than it used to be and fires are burning hotter and longer and more intensely than ever before,” said Valerie MacDonald, Pitkin County’s Emergency Manager.

This will also be the first time that dangers from dams are included. There are two high hazard dams in the county, Ruedi and Grizzly.

The first discussion is Wednesday, June 7, at 9:30 a.m. at the Aspen Fire Station and is open to the public.

Tags: 
climate change
Climate Action Plan
Pitkin County
Wildfire
wildfire mitigation
Grizzly Reservoir
environment page
Ruedi Reservoir

Related Content

Aspen updates plans for climate action

By Apr 9, 2017

A decade ago, City of Aspen officials identified a goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 30 percent by the year 2020. But, with just three years left on that target, those emissions are down only 7.5 percent. Workers with the Canary Initiative, Aspen’s climate team, are devising a new plan that will identify specific steps to make progress.

Local voices join national environmental conversation

By May 30, 2017
Instagram/whitehouse

Local governments in the Roaring Fork Valley have long grappled with environmental issues, including work to lower greenhouse gas emissions, protect wilderness areas from overuse, keep water in the rivers and more. For the first time in many local elected officials’ tenure, these priorities are under threat from the national administration. Elizabeth Stewart-Severy asked local officials how they are working to influence national policy.

Aspen launches statewide network to fight climate change

By May 23, 2017
Courtesy of City of Aspen

Representatives from 27 Colorado communities took a pledge last week in Aspen to act aggressively on climate change.