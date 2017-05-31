PitCo to update natural hazard plans

Pitkin County’s plan for dealing with natural hazards is due for an update. The 2017 edition will consider climate change impacts.

Counties are required update their Hazard Mitigation Plans every five years. This is meant to reduce risks and help governments respond to natural disasters, like landslides, flooding and wildfire.

For the first time, Pitkin County is considering how climate change could exacerbate these hazards, especially fire.

“Wildfire season is getting much longer than it used to be and fires are burning hotter and longer and more intensely than ever before,” said Valerie MacDonald, Pitkin County’s Emergency Manager.

This will also be the first time that dangers from dams are included. There are two high hazard dams in the county, Ruedi and Grizzly.

The first discussion is Wednesday, June 7, at 9:30 a.m. at the Aspen Fire Station and is open to the public.