Pitkin County’s immigration stance at odds with ICE, Sessions

On Monday, U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions narrowed the definition of “sanctuary jurisdictions.” They are now places that “willfully refuse to comply” with federal immigration law. Pitkin County is one of them.


Pitkin County Sheriff Joe DiSalvo was recently contacted by ICE, the federal immigration agency. They’re cutting his federal funding.

 

DiSalvo said the county is being singled out because his office has taken a public stance on not complying with ICE up to a point. If ICE wants him to keep someone in his jail, he’ll only do so if there’s a judicially reviewed warrant.

 

It’s the same position all counties in Colorado have taken, citing constitutional violations.  

 

