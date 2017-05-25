Pitkin County says ICE is singling them out for pro-immigrant stance

By 8 minutes ago


Pitkin County officials are still scratching their heads about why the federal government has threatened one of their funding sources.

Pitkin County Sheriff Joe DiSalvo was contacted on Monday by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). That’s the federal agency that enforces immigration. He was told the county is one of five Colorado counties who’ve been singled out as non-compliant with recent federal immigration policies.   

ICE official Jeffrey Lynch addressed the County Sheriffs of Colorado conference in Eagle County Thursday.  

It’s been reported that Pitkin County commissioners are willing to take the federal government to court if the county is indeed denied funding, based on their pro-immigrant stance.

This issue is front and center because of a memo released Monday by Attorney General, Jeff Sessions. In the memo, Sessions outlined “sanctuary jurisdictions” in more precise terms -- Pitkin County is one of them.

 

Attorney General Jeff Sessions
Joe DiSalvo
Immigration

