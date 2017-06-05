Prince Creek parking unresolved

Pitkin County is releasing plans Tuesday for a new parking area and trail at Prince Creek in Carbondale.

Pitkin County Open Space and Trails acquired property last summer to build a trail connecting Prince Creek Road to nearby mountain biking and hiking trails. The goal is to separate bikes and pedestrians from vehicular traffic along a two-mile stretch.

The county also acquired land intended for a parking area, but its location has caused safety concerns. Staff is asking for direction from the Open Space and Trails Board on whether to seek a different location, which would involve buying more property.

Pitkin County is taking public feedback until the end of the month. Construction could start in late summer.

