Prince Creek to see new trail, parking lot

Mountain bikers and hikers will see some changes at Prince Creek this summer, and the public can give input this week.

Pitkin County Open Space and Trails is starting to plan for a trail and a parking lot along Prince Creek Road near Carbondale. The road leads to popular mountain bike and hiking trails. Officials with Open Space and Trails say the goal is to separate bike and pedestrian traffic from cars on the road.

The Bureau of Land Management is also working on an existing trail network that sits on property the federal agency acquired in a land exchange earlier this year. Those trails are open, and David Boyd with the BLM said the agency is coordinating with Pitkin County to create easy connections.

There is an open house this Wednesday from 5 to 6:30 p.m. in the community room at Carbondale Town Hall. Open Space and Trails staff expects to have a draft plan by early June, with some work beginning in July.