Prisoners to get holiday meal

The 100 or so inmates jailed on both ends of the valley will enjoy holiday meals.

Garfield Sheriff Lou Vallario said prisoners in his jail will be served a burrito for breakfast on Sunday; they’ll also have biscuits, sausage with gravy, oatmeal and Danish pastries.  

Lunch is the big meal of the day: Pork loin, stuffing, mashed potatoes, or beans, cranberry sauce and apple pie a la mode. Dinner will probably consist of leftovers, or a sandwich.

 

Pitkin County is serving their inmates honey-glazed ham for lunch, and baked lasagna for dinner. The food provider for inmates in the Pitkin County Jail is Aspen Valley Hospital.

 

Garfield’s food is prepared by an in-house staff of three. Several inmates also help in the kitchen.

 

Pitkin County
Pitkin County Jail
Garfield County Jail
Sheriff Lou Vallario
Aspen Valley Hospital

