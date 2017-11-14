KAJX

Public has one day left to comment on proposed trails through the Crystal River Valley

Pitkin County Open Space and Trails is planning a trail through the Crystal River Valley.
Credit Courtesy of Pitkin County Open Space and Trails

Wednesday is the last day for the public to submit comments on alignments for a proposed trail through the Crystal River Valley. If completed, that trail would eventually connect Carbondale with Crested Butte.

Pitkin County Open Space and Trails officials have identified two route alternatives — one along Highway 133 and one off-highway option — for 20 different stretches.

Officials extended the public comment period twice, and the county has received more than 550 comments through its website and survey. The feedback will help officials develop a draft plan that will include a proposed route. That could be completed by January.

 

