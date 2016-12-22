Related Companies sells Snowmass Base Village

The Aspen Skiing Company and two firms closed on the sale of Snowmass Base Village Thursday.

 

 

SkiCo, East West Partners and an affiliate of KSL Capital Partners, bought all remaining development parcels and commercial spaces in Base Village from Related Companies. The sale also includes the Snowmass Hospitality property management company and the Viceroy Hotel, including its unsold condominium units.

 

Pre-development work on the stalled project has been occurring since the deal was announced in September, including pre-construction on the Limelight Hotel and a public plaza and ice rink. And design plans are underway for the community building and two others. Construction of those are expected in the summer.

 

SkiCo will purchase from the joint venture and operate the Limelight, which is expected to be open for the 2018-19 season.  

