The Reporter Two-Way: City offices are 'full steam ahead'

The Aspen City Council chose a financing option for new city offices this week.

The planned 37,000 square foot civic plaza is estimated to have a $22 million price tag. Reporter Alycin Bektesh attended the meeting as council gave the go ahead on a government loan to fund the project. The Certificates of Participation come at a higher interest rate than all of the other financing options the council was considering and have no requirement for voter approval.

