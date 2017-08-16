The Reporter Two-Way: City offices are 'full steam ahead'

By 1 hour ago

Conceptual rendering of the City Offices at Rio Grande.
Credit courtesy City of Aspen

  The Aspen City Council chose a financing option for new city offices this week.

 


 

The planned 37,000 square foot civic plaza is estimated to have a $22 million price tag. Reporter Alycin Bektesh attended the meeting as council gave the go ahead on a government loan to fund the project. The Certificates of Participation come at a higher interest rate than all of the other financing options the council was considering and have no requirement for voter approval.

To hear more stories like this, subscribe to our new podcast The Dial.

Tags: 
civic plaza
Aspen City Council
Aspen City Hall
Ward Hauenstein
The Dial
Mayor Steve Skadron

Related Content

City to consider cash option for civic plaza

By Aug 14, 2017
City of Aspen

 The Aspen City Council is scheduled to consider three different funding options for the construction of city offices at Galena Plaza in a work session on Tuesday.

The Reporter Two-Way: Paying for City Hall

By Aug 10, 2017

The City of Aspen has been working toward building a new city facility on Rio Grande Plaza for years – now comes paying for it. Last month, the Aspen City Council decided in a work session that it would be too risky to send a question to voters this fall about financing the building.