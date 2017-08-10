The Reporter Two-Way: Paying for City Hall

The City of Aspen has been working toward building a new city facility on Rio Grande Plaza for years – now comes paying for it. Last month, the Aspen City Council decided in a work session that it would be too risky to send a question to voters this fall about financing the building.

But, skirting the voters means a higher price tag. As the deadline for ballot measures near, reporter Alycin Bektesh looked into the conflicts in the council chambers and in the public that have led to this point. She joins producer Christin Kay to talk it out.

