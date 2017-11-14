The Reporter Two-Way: Plan to kill bears, cougars on hold

Last week, the federal agency Wildlife Services agreed to temporarily stop killing animals in a controversial "predator control plan" near Rifle until officials complete a new environmental assessment of the project.

Last year, the Colorado Parks and Wildlife commission approved an experimental study that involves killing mountain lions and bears in an effort to increase the population of mule deer in the Piceance Basin. Wildlife groups filed lawsuits at both the state and federal levels; the agreement comes in the federal suit.

Environment reporter Elizabeth Stewart-Severy discusses the recent news with producer Christin Kay.