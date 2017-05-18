The Reporter Two-Way: Psychiatric care lacking in valley

If you’re a person suffering from a mental health crisis in Colorado, you could end up in jail, even if you aren’t charged with a crime. There are only five other states where this is legal. It won’t be legal in Colorado for much longer.

Some argue this could unfairly impact rural areas, where resources are scarce, and the closest hospital, not to mention the closest psychiatric hospital, might be hours away. Producer Christin Kay spoke with reporter Wyatt Orme about what this might mean for the Roaring Fork Valley.

 

 

