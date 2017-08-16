The Reporter Two-Way: Summer was busy; about to get quiet in upper valley

By 1 hour ago

The busy summer months in the upper valley are coming to an end. News director Carolyn Sackariason has been digging into summer occupancy numbers for both Aspen and Snowmass. She discusses them with producer Christin Kay.

